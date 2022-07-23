Foundation Plans 6th Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Walk In Abuja





The Okapi Children Cancer Foundation will stage its 6th annual childhood cancer awareness walk in Abuja to raise awareness on childhood cancer in Nigeria.

The event slated for Saturday, September 24, 2022, will take off at 7am from Sandralia Hotel in Utako area of Abuja and will be flagged off by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib M. Belgore.

Tagged ‘2022 Walk of Hope’, the event is also themed, “Walk Of Hope (for children fighting Cancer).”

According to a statement signed by the Project Director, Dr. Ozy Okonokhua, on behalf of the Foundation, the 6-kilometre walk was aimed at creating awareness on Childhood Cancer in Nigeria as it is established that public enlightenment is the first step in fighting the disease.

“The event will also serve as an opportunity for us to call on all stakeholders in the cancer advocacy space, policy makers and the Nigerian Government to make Childhood Cancer a National Priority. Children fighting cancer are being…





Source: Leadership Newspaper