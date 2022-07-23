Insecurity: Federal Govt’s Proposed Ban Targeted At Illegal Miners





The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), has clarified that the recent proposition by the federal government to ban mining and commercial motorcycle activities was not aimed at legitimate miners.

A statement signed by the ministry’s director, press and public relations, Etore Efiom Thomas, and made available to journalists, allayed the fears of registered miners that their activities could be stopped as part of government’s recently announced plan to ban miners and okada as a way of combating terrorist activities in the country.

The statement reads in part: “It is necessary to clarify that the measures being considered by the Security Council are targeted to cut off sources of funding and logistics, which terrorists have leveraged on to execute their nefarious activities, although government is yet to take decision on the matter. To this end, the Ministry wishes to inform the public that for the safety and security of the country, efforts are being intensified…





Source: Leadership Newspaper