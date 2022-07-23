JUST-IN: Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue 8 Victims In Kaduna





The Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command attached to Buruku Division while acting on the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, on rigorous patrols of all highways within the Command, have intercepted a large number of bandits on a heinous mission between Udawa/Buruku villages along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

The interception happened on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at about 1530hrs.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Muhammed Jalige, the bandits forcefully stopped three commercial vehicles and whisked away the occupants and were heading to the forest.

He said the resilient operatives on sighting the gang of criminals, immediately engaged them and gave them a fierce chase amidst exchange of fire.

“The Operatives’ courage and precision foiled the kidnap as the bandits fled into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds. Eight (8) victims were successfully rescued, namely; Bilki Abdulkarim, Hanifa Abdulkarim,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper