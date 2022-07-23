The Education We Have Vs. The Education We Deserve





As someone who has been following Nigerian politics closely, I know that with the forthcoming elections, there will be promises from different political parties to hand us a better Nigeria. One of the things I would love to see would be a manifesto for education. A country cannot rise beyond its educational system. Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” So, how are we changing ours?

It is common knowledge that education as a public good in Nigeria is bereft with so many challenges. The government cannot provide the necessary infrastructure to cater to her teeming population, alongside the dilapidated infrastructural/ facilities challenge. The student/teacher ratio in our public schools is beyond unimaginable proportions.

There is low access to university education, outdated curriculum, nonfunctional or nonexistent libraries, lack of funding for research, and the issue of continuous strikes in our higher education…





Source: Leadership Newspaper