Transportation Minister Loses Younger Brother





A younger brother of the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, Ja’afaru Jaji Sambo, has died.

The sad event occurred on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Before his death, Ja’afaru was sponsoring well over 300 students from Jalingo local government area of Taraba State in different schools.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, in a statement, said the management and staff of the ministry sympathised with the Minister in this moment of grief.

Ojiekwe also said friends and well-wishers described Ja’afaru as a quintessential gentleman, master strategist, philanthropist, loyalist, family man, dependable friend, and above all devoted Muslim.

He added that Ja’afaru was an embodiment of what the Jaji Sambo brothers represent, which differentiates them from others: decorum, philanthropism, respect, sincerity and team spirit.





Source: Leadership Newspaper