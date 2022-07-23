VSF Donates N150m Food, Medical Items To Underprivileged In Cross River





In an effort to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, which brought hardship to many Nigerians, a not-for-profit organisation operating under the aegis of Victims Support Fund COVID-19 Taskforce (VSF) has donated food and medical items worth N150million, to the underprivileged residents of Calabar in Cross River State.

Chairperson of the organisation, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, stated that the initiative was to help in reducing the level of hunger and starvation and also solve the health challenges faced by the people occasioned by the pandemic.

At the handing-over of the food and medical items to selected civil society organisations (CSOs) and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) at the premises of the Cross River State Roll Back Malaria Weigh House in Calabar, Akerele-Ogunsiji charged the leaders of the CSOs and CBOs, whom VSF is channeling the items to for onward distribution to the needy, to ensure that the items get to the persons who are in dire need of the consumables in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper