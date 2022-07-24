11th Armwrestling Championship: Nigeria Emerges Overall Winner





Nigeria has emerged overall winner at the 11th Africa Armwrestling Championships which ended on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian teams won 27 gold medals, 27 silver and 22 bronze medals at the three-day championship which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of National Stadium, Surulere.

Nigeria’s overwhelming performance will go down as their best so far in the competition as no fewer than 45 armwrestlers competed to achieve the results.

Coming in the second position was Egypt with 24 gold medals, using only six armwrestlers to achieve their results.

Ghana claimed the third position clinching 18 gold medals, 22 silver and five bronze medals to the delight of the coach.

No fewer than 12 countries participated in the competition which kicked-off on July 19 and drew curtains on July 22.

In an interview with NAN, the President of Africa Armwrestling Federation, Charles Asibey, said that the competition was a success.

He said that the event had lived…





Source: Leadership Newspaper