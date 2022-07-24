Banks, OPS To Brainstorm On Synergy For Economic Growth





The Organised Private Sector(OPS) will be deliberating with Nigerian banks, next month, to address critical areas of concerns and strategies to create sustainable synergy between the financial services sector and other businesses.

They will be coming together at the first National Stakeholders Conference on Synergy between the Nigerian Banking Industry and the Organised Private Sector (OPS), top financiers; economic experts and industry chieftains who will proffer lasting solutions to the constant discord between the banking industry and the OPS.

Organised by the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the conference would bring together the best players on both sides to act as think tank for the nation’s macro-economic growth.

Speaking ahead of the event scheduled to hold on August 3, 2022, president of ACAMB, Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa said, the Nigerian economy would be the major beneficiary of the conference as far reaching strategies would be taken to tap into…





Source: Leadership Newspaper