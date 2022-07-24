ICSAN Organises Capacity-building For Governance Professionals, Others





As a way of helping members and non-members maximize their capacities, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) is set to host its corporate governance capacity development programme billed for July 28, 2022.

Themed, “Corporate Governance Imperatives for Contemporary Financial Technology in Nigeria,” the event is expected to provide possibilities for networking possibility and clarification of corporate governance-related questions amongst professionals.

Chairman of the corporate governance capacity building committee, Dr Adeyinka Hassan, while noting that the resource, skills and competencies needed are available, said with the expansion in fintech, the topic is relevant at this time.

“Fintech is gaining ground in the financial industry today, and we are witnessing a fintech company put together by Nigerians who were charged to court in America with claims and counterclaims that the court needs to settle.

“Now that the Central Bank of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper