Insurgency: NAF Partners Turkish Air Force On Defence Technology





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has expressed the willingness to partner the Turkish Air on defence technology in order to enhance their operational efficiency in the fight against terrorism currently being experienced by both countries.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao and the Commander of the Turkish Air Force (TurAF), General Hasan Kucukakyuz expressed the willingness during Amao’s courtesy call on the Commander TurAF during his 5-day official visit to Turkey.

In a statement by the NAF director of public relations Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, both chiefs emphasised the need for Nigeria and Turkey to share their experiences on the use of unmanned aircraft systems in counterterrorism operations.

He said the partnership would enable strategic synergy and enhance proficiency with renewed commitment to wipe out terrorism.

While appreciating Turkish military experience in counter-terrorism operation which spanned over a decade, Air…





Source: Leadership Newspaper