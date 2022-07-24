JUST-IN: Police Kill 2 Bandits, Recover AK47 Rifle, Motorcycle In Kaduna





The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives killed two bandits and recovered one AK47 rifle, a motorcycle and a matchete in Timburku village of Giwa local government area of the State.

The Police said the success of the operation was as a result of timely information provided by citizens and swift response by security operatives.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, he said upon receipt of a report through the DPO Kidandan on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at about 0800hrs that some bandits have kidnapped an unspecified number of farmers working on their farms at Timburku village, Galadimawa Ward of Giwa LGA, the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku, immediately directed the mobilisation of the nearby detachment of Police Operation Restore Peace (hitherto codenamed as Operation Puff Adder II) to the area.

He further said that, in an hot engagement that ensued with the armed hoodlums, the professional team of Police men…





Source: Leadership Newspaper