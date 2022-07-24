Kidnapped Train Passengers Beg International Community To Come To Their Aid 





The remaining kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna Train have called on the international community to help intervene on their plight and secure their release from terrorists’ captivity.

Recall that the Abuja-Kaduna Train was attacked by terrorists on the night of Monday, March 28, 2022 where nine passengers were killed, many abducted while a number of others were rescued with injuries.

LEADERSHIP reports that 20 of the passengers have been released so far in four batches beginning with the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Hassan Alwan, few days after the attack.

The terrorists later released a pregnant woman afterwhich a Kaduna-based publisher and media consultant to Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu, became the lead negotiator with the terrorists for the release of the remaining passengers.

Mamu led negotiations for the release of 18 of the passengers in two batches. 11 were released on June 11, 2022 and another group of seven passengers were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper