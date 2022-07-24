Makinde Mourns Aseyin Of Iseyin, Says Oyo Has Lost An Exemplary Oba





Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, described the death of the Aseyin of Iseyin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Abdulganiyu Adekunle Salau, Ajinese Ologunebi I, as shocking and painful.

The governor maintained that the death of Oba Salau was a huge loss to the state, as the late monarch was an exemplary leader and a true believer in the progress and development of Oyo State.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor commiserated with the Aseyin-in-Council and the entire Iseyin community as well as the traditional council in the state.

Makinde, who described the late Aseyin as a great royal achiever, said he went about the business of developing Iseyin with the positive aggression of a change agent, who would stop at nothing to achieve his vision.

“I have been informed of the passage of the Aseyin of Iseyinland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulganiyu Adekunle Salau.

“His death is another great loss among the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper