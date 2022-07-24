Muslim-Muslim Ticket Not To Undermine Christians’ Relevance – Fayemi





Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not done to undermine the influence or relevance of the Christians in the country.

The governor, who allayed the fears of Christians over the raging issue, also clarified that the combination was simply a calculated political strategy by the party to win the presidential election in 2023.

Fayemi spoke in Ado-Ekiti during a courtesy visit to the governor’s office by the new executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti State chapter, led by its chairman, Dr Emmanuel Aribasoye.

The new CAN chairman in the state, Dr Aribasoye, however, said the church was not in any way comfortable with the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party, describing it as a “cause for concern”.

The governor said picking a Muslim running mate for the party’s presidential candidate was not because there were no competent Christian politicians from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper