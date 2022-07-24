NDLEA Arrests 2 Suspects With 605 Cocaine Pellets In Abuja





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested eight suspects over attempts to import hundreds of cocaine pellets into Nigeria and export thousands of Tramadol 255mg tablets among other illicit drugs to Europe through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja; Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) Enugu, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

No fewer than four freight agents were arrested in connection with the seizures of the illicit substances concealed in a consolidated cargo going to Dubai, UAE.

They include: Balogun Adesola Olamilekan; Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde; Benjamin Christopher Joel, and Omoniyi Ibukun Abraham.

Other streaks of arrests began on Sunday, July 17, when a 52-year-old father of three, Okwo Paul Okechukwu, was arrested upon his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia via an Ethiopian airline flight at the Abuja Airport for ingesting 76 pellets of cocaine.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper