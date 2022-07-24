Nigeria May Shift Export To Japan As China’s LNG Import Drops





Nigeria major Liquidity Natural Gas(LNG) exports may be heading to Japan, as the country mulls expansion of the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Plant, in Bonny, Rivers State.

The current expansion of its Train-7 is being followed by plan to establish Train-8 as government drives new gas expansion plan.

This follows indication showing weakening gas demand in China which presents new opportunities in Japan as becoming World’s largest Liquified Natural Gas, LNG importer.

China became the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas last year, however, in a completely different energy market this year. China will likely cede the title to Japan, as Chinese imports of LNG are set for the largest-ever annual plunge since China started importing the super-chilled fuel in 2006.

Though LNG imports by state-owned companies coming into China from Nigeria LNG have risen in January 2015.

Similarly, Japan, bought the largest share of Nigeria’s LNG exports the same year, data from the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper