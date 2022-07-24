Otuene Out, Ehiabor In As NWFL Cub Owners Elect New Leaders





Delta Queens boss, Ms Henrrinetta Ehiabor, has now emerged the chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) club owners association after defeating incumbent Mrs Matilda Otuene in an election which held in Lagos.

Ehiabor polled 16 votes to defeat Otuene of Rivers Angels who ganered 10 votes at the end of the contest.

The incumbent vice chairman Emmanuel Osahon of FC Robo Queens also lost his reelection bid to the Team Manager of Adamawa Queens Aminu Muhammed who got 14 votes. Osahon lost with 12 vote cast.

For the secretary position, Dream Star owner Abolore Abdulrahman polled 17 votes to defeat Osun Babes Team Manager, Tope Akinbade, who got nine votes.

The positions of the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary were unopposed as the candidates were given greenlight by the 26 NWFL club owners who were in attendance at the election with only Pelican stars owner absent.

The newly elected chairperson of the association, Ms Ehiabor,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper