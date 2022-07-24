Uzodimma Dissolves Imo Interim Management Committee Chairmen





Governor Hope Uzodimma has dissolved the 27-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairmen in Imo State.

The governor made this known yesterday after a meeting with the chairmen at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House Owerri.

Uzodimma commended the interim committee members for their services and loyalty in their various local government areas since their appointment about two and half years ago.

He reminded them of his resolve to hold the local government election any moment from now and the need to appoint sole administrators to oversee the coming election.

Uzodimma told the dissolved IMC chairmen that his administration would not hesitate to engage their services in other areas of competence.

Chairman of ALGON in Imo State, Willie Okoliogo, who is also the chairman of Oru West Council, who spoke on their behalf, promised to remain loyal to the governor and the APC.





Source: Leadership Newspaper