Bayelsa Seeks Heritage Bank’s Support On Youth Devt





The Bayelsa state government has indicated interest in partnering Heritage Bank Plc on youth empowerment and sport development.

The deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this during a courtesy call with the commissioner for Youths and Sports, Daniel Igali and others on the management of the bank, at Heritage’s head office in Lagos recently.

Ewhrudjakpo expressed the State government’s readiness to collaborate with Heritage Bank to empower youths and develop sports at all levels with the intent to put measures in place to play-up their socio-economic wellbeing as well as for the identification and development of budding talents.

He also commended Heritage Bank for its pivotal role in enhancing youth development and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit for economic growth.

“We believe with that, there is going to be first, removing our youths from drugs dependency and we are also using them to win. We really want to see how Heritage Bank can partner with us…





Source: Leadership Newspaper