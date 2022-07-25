BREAKING: Terrorists Release 4 More Kidnapped Train Passengers 





Four more kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Train passengers have regained their freedom from terrorists who kidnapped them alongside several others on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Three of them were released on Monday, according to a source privy to the negotiations leading to their freedom from terrorists’ den while the fourth person was released about six days ago.

The kidnap victims include Oluwatoyin Ojo, Hassan Lawan, and

Pastor Ayodeji Oyewumi, while Mrs Gladys Brumen was earlier released days ago.

Hassan was one of the kidnap victims who spoke in the latest video released by the terrorists on Saturday, where he called on the international community to come to their aid in captivity.

The trio release comes about 48 hours after the terrorists released their latest video where they were seen flogging the kidnapped passengers.

The video has drawn widespread anger and outrage among Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP reports that 24 of the passengers have been released so far in six batches…





Source: Leadership Newspaper