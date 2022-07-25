Disputed Land: FCT Christian Leaders Vow To Resist Harassment, Intimidation





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Christian Elders Forum has declared that it would not bow to intimidation and harassment by the police and management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) in their plot to seize its members’ land.

The forum lamented that policemen were being used to flout court orders and are harassing its members in the nation’s capital. They said the latest of such policemen’s intimidation came from officers allegedly working on the instruction of FHA to intimidate its members over disputed church premises.

Consequently, the forum appealed to the inspector-general of police, Alkali Baba Usman, to investigate the unlawful activities of policemen over land matters, claiming that FHA had continuously used them to disobey court orders.

In a reaction to a publication in a national daily by the FHA last week, the elders insisted that the managing director of FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, was using armed policemen to harass and demolish churches on FHA estates,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper