ICPC Arraigns Deputy High Court Registrar Over Fraud





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a deputy chief registrar of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nkem Apollonia Mba, for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said Mba was docked on a three-count charge before Justice Leteem Nyordee of the Federal High Court 12, Port Harcourt, for offences bordering on abuse of office and corrupt demand of gratification by a public officer.

One of the counts revealed that the deputy chief registrar received a kickback of N500,000 through her bank account from the purchase of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as diesel and other products.

She, however, argued that the money was her two per cent entitlement according to Order 16 of the Admiralty Jurisdiction (Procedure Rule) 2011.

The court heard that her offence contravened Sections 10 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and is punishable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper