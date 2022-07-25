You Stunned The Athletics World With Your Superlative Performance, Buhari Reacts To Amusan’s Feat





President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt congratulations to Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022, setting a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event and becoming the first Nigerian to win a World Championship.

The President, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Monday, joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance.

The President thanked the track superstar for making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.

President Buhari said the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl will continue to inspire the upcoming generations of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper