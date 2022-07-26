2023 Budget Underway As NASS, Finance Minister Meet On 2023-2025 MTEF/FSP





The leadership of the National Assembly, on Tuesday, held a consultative meeting with the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, over the draft 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

MTEF and FSP contain projections upon which the annual budget is predicated.

The consideration and approval of the two fiscal documents – MTEF/FSP – are a pre-condition for the presentation of annual national budget before the National Assembly.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, led key leaders from the two Chambers of the Assembly to the meeting which held behind closed-doors at the Senate wing of the National Assembly complex.

Also in attendance were the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, and heads of government revenue generating agencies such as NNPC Limited, Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC), Federal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper