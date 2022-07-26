Anglican Priest Seeks Protection For Minority Groups In Middle Belt





Reverend Samuel Ayuba Kantiok of the Anglican Church has tasked the federal government to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties of minority groups in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.

Kantiok made the call during the public presentation of a book, “The Middle Belt and the Forces of Injustice and Terrorism in Nigeria”, which he authored.

He claimed that the Middle Belt is generally subjugated by the Hausa/Fulani and the Kanuri alliance.

“We are subsumed right from creation into second and now even pushed to 3rd citizenship. If Nigeria must continue, there must be justice for the middle belt and as it is in the present government of Muhammad Buhari, they have declared war against the middle belt.

“The Nigerian government is not incapable of solving the problem but it is a deliberate efforts to decimate and subjugate the region.

“The middle belt is the first target of subjugation, the Middle belt has a direct contact with the Easterners. The Fulani expansionists agenda…





Source: Leadership Newspaper