Bwari Attack: Military Confirms 3 Casualties, Denies Abduction Of Soldiers





The Nigerian Army has confirmed three soldiers were killed during an attack on Troops of 7 Guards Battalion on Sunday by suspected terrorists along Kubwa-Bwari Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

While there were conflicting reports about casualties in the attack, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, said three soldiers died in the encounter.

He debunked reports that soldiers were missing in action as at the time of this report.

He also did not disclose the identities of the slain soldiers but LEADERSHIP gathered that a Captain and two soldiers died in the attack.

He said, “No soldier was abducted, we only had casualties and they were evacuated.”

Intelligence reports had confirmed that the terrorists had laid siege on the Federal Capital Territory with intent to attack the Law School in Bwari Area Council of FCT and other government facilities.

Military sources told LEADERSHIP that the attack was a confirmation of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper