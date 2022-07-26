Credible Elections Crucial To Peace, Stability In West Africa – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Monrovia, Liberia, called on leaders in West Africa to do all within their powers to ensure that elections are conducted in their countries in an atmosphere of trust, freedom and transparency as this is the only way the sub-region can be insulated from the scourge of unconstitutional take overs that reared its head in three countries recently.

President Buhari made this call in a goodwill message to the Government and people of Liberia as he joined other world leaders on the occasion of the 175th Independence Anniversary of the West African nation.

According to the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, democracy and good governance must take its roots on the African continent to sustain peace, stability and development while leaders must redouble their efforts to guarantee the irreversibility of democracy.

"I would like to use the opportunity of this event to address an important issue affecting three countries in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper