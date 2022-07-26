Crisis Hits Kaduna LP, As Members Suspend Chairman





Crisis has engulfed the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State at the weekend which led to the removal of the state chairman, Mr Peter Hassan over alleged misconduct.

In a statement jointly signed by the state secretary, Mr John Dominic Buayin, the state’s working committee expressed dismayed over the gross misconduct of Mr Peter Hassan, who was nominated to as the chairman of the party.

The state party’s executive accused the national executive of interfering with the affairs of the state and imposing Peter Hassan on the people. They also expressed disappointment over Peter Hassan’s inability to carry everybody along since he emerged as the chairman of the party.

The Labour Party Kaduna State executive committee, passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman, Mr Peter Hassan, for failing to answer questions on the allegations levelled against him in the meeting.

“All the local government chairmen and the state excos further signed for the suspension of Mr Peter Hassan and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper