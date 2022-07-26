Disaster Risk Reduction, A Collective Business Of Every Citizen – Perm Sec





The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, has said that Disaster Risk Reduction is a collective business of every citizen of the country.

He stated this at an In-House Fire Awareness/Prevention Training Programme organised by the Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Ministry, for its Management Cadre, held at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

Represented by the director, Humanitarian Affairs Department, Alhaji Ali Grema, the permanent secretary stated that the in-house fire drill and exercise was organised by the department in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service (FFS) as part of the Humanitarian Affairs Department’s responsibility to raise awareness on mitigation and prevention of disaster risks in workplaces.

The permanent secretary emphasised that fire safety awareness campaigns will help to prevent the loss of lives and properties due to fire hazards.

“It helps in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper