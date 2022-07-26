ICPC Arraigns UNILORIN Staff Over N9.9m Contract Fraud  





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Alanamu Zubair Olayemi, a web programmer II of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), for alleged contract fraud and abuse of office.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said in a charge No: KWS/53C/2022 brought before Hon. Justice Adenike Akinpelu of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, ICPC accused the university staff of holding an indirect private interest in a contract awarded to Global-Wise ICT Solutions and Technology Limited of which he was the sole signatory to the company’s bank account.

The ICPC, therefore, in a 2-count charge preferred against the accused person, informed the court of how the public servant used his position to confer corrupt advantage upon himself as the beneficial owner of Global-Wise ICT Solutions & Technology Limited, in which account the contract sum of N9,950,800.00 was paid.

The said contract sum was meant for the provision of basic and extended portal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper