Nigeria Must Shift To Digital Economy –NITDA





The director general and chief executive officer of National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has said that it is high time Nigeria shift to Technology as a key driver to the nation’s economic drive.

The DG made the disclosure during the passing out ceremony of 1353 students graduates trained by the Engausa Digital Literacy hub in Kano in Collaboration with NITDA.

According to DG Kashifu, the young men and women have received good training on how tot operate Computers and other digital appliances and it will help them to stand firmly on their feets.

Kashifu posited that having people who have not been to conventional School to train as Computer operators is indeed a significant development towards the attainment of self reliance.

He said having something doing among the youth would reduce unemployment Poverty, starvationn among the teeming unemployed youths in the country.

He said, “it is unfortunate that the situation we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper