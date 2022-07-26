Peter Obi, Usain Bolt Congratulate World Champion Amusan





The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, has congratulated Nigerian super athletic star, Tobi Amusan, for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold with a new world record.

Amusan, the first Nigerian athlete to win a gold medal in the World Athletics, first ran a blistering 12:12 seconds to shatter the world record of 12:20 seconds set by Kendra Harrison of U.S. in the semi-finals.

She then followed up with a (+2.5) wind-assisted 12.06s in the final on Monday.

Quoting a tweet confirming Tobi’s win at the semis by the World Athletics official page, Usain Bolt lauded the champion.

“Congrats,” the Jamaican superstar tweeted with emoticons of the Nigerian flag and applause.

After her performance in the finals, Usain Bolt also wrote, “Superb #Tobi.

Also, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has also congratulated the Nigerian athletic star.

Obi in a tweet said Tobi Amusan’s tears on the podium while the Nigerian anthem played, means the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper