Protest: Akwa Ibom NLC Defies Police, Storms Govt House Over ASUU Strike





Members of the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), along with other affiliate unions within and outside the tertiary education system, on Tuesday, defied heavy Police presence and marched on to the Government House, Uyo, the state capital.

Led by the national president of NLC, Ayuba Waba, who was represented by the zonal officer, Hon. Uche Nweke and the state chairman, Comrade Sunny James, the workers delivered a message to Governor Udom Emmanuel for onward transmission to the Federal Government to quickly resolve the lingering ASUU strike, to prevent the total shutdown of the economy through a mass action.

Ayuba said the strike became necessary to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the over five-months strike by the University teachers.

“If today we are talking about ASUU, NASU, NATE and other strikes and we know the monies that come around, I have been privileged to be in the House before and I know what am talking about.

“Monies realised from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper