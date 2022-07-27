2023: Group Drums Support For Tinubu





The “Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju”, a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI) has drummed support for the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

OPI is led by Ambassador Mrs. Ginika Tor, a federal commissioner with the Federal Character Commission (FCC) hosted a town hall meeting in Ikeja, the capital city of Lagos State.

At the official unveiling of the group, the convener, Tor said the Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju was borne out of her passion to bring South Easterners on board the Asiwaju presidential project and galvanise their interest in massively voting for Asiwaju/Shettima ticket.

She said it is also aimed at ensuring that the Ibos do not make the past mistakes of not voting for Asiwaju despite his laudable achievements which has positioned him as a true patriot and nationalist whose capacity and competence is not in doubt.

Tor emphasised that Asiwaju laid the foundation for a modern Lagos State between 1999-2007…





Source: Leadership Newspaper