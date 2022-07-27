DSS Issued 44 Reports On Kuje Prison Attack – Wase





Details emerged yesterday on how the Department of State Services (DSS) issued 44 security reports before the July 5 attack on Kuje Custodian Centre in Abuja.

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase stated that DSS released about 44 security reports before the terrorist attack.

Wase, while ruling on a motion on the need to step down a motion sponsored by Abubakar Makki Yalleman asking the government to stop the proposed ban on Okada across the country, said the 44 reports by the secret service dwelt on the use of Okada for operation by the terrorists.

He, however, said there was the need for the lawmakers to work with the government in finding solutions to the security challenges. He explained that when the government decides to implement the proposed ban, they should consider areas that are not vulnerable to security challenges for exemption.

Wase said: “We should cooperate with the government. We appreciate the motion our brother has brought…





Source: Leadership Newspaper