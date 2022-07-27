EFCC Secures Order To Prosecute Ondo Speaker, Others





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured a court order to prosecute the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. David Oleyeloogun and some lawmakers for alleged fraud.

Justice Adegboyega Adebusuyi of the Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, granted the order following the application by counsel to the anti-graft agency, Mr. Fredrick Dibang.

The EFCC counsel is seeking the prosecution of the lawmakers and one other person for an alleged fraud committed in 2019.

The other accused persons apart from Oleyeloogun, which the EFCC got an order to prosecute for alleged fraud, include Hon. Felemu Bankole, and a staff of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Olusegun Kayode.

The counsel to the accused, Dr Remi Olatubora, SAN, had asked the court to strike out the charges against trio over the failure of the EFCC to comply with the Practice Direction of the State Judiciary.

According to Olatubora, the Practice Direction of the State…





Source: Leadership Newspaper