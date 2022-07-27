Ericsson Completes Acquisition Of Vonage





The acquisition of Vonage Holdings Corporation, by Ericsson will help to support the company’s strategy to leverage technology leadership to grow its mobile network business and expand into enterprise, the president and CEO, Ericsson Börje Ekholm has said.

Ekholm, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, said the acquisition provides Ericsson with access to powerful building blocks to offer a full suite of communications solutions including, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

“By leveraging the Vonage CPaaS offering, Ericsson aims to transform the way advanced 5G network capabilities are exposed, consumed and paid for. This will provide the global developer community, including Vonage’s more than one million registered developers, with easy access to 4G and 5G network capabilities via open Application Program Interfaces (APIs),” he added.

For communications service providers (CSPs), global network APIs such as location and quality of service APIs,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper