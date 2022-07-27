NDLEA Arrests Man With AK-47 Rifle, Pump Action Gun In Ondo





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ondo State Command, have arrested one Destiny Agbaijoh with an AK-47 rifle, a pump action gun and ammunition.

25-year-old Agbaijoh was arrested with weapons, which he concealed inside a bag, during a stop and search operation along Ore-Okitipupa Road.

The NDLEA State Commandant, Mr Kayode Raji, while parading the suspect in Akure, the state capital, said the suspect who boarded a commercial vehicle, was found with one AK-47, one pump action, 91 bullets of 5.56 mm,16 cartridges and N347,000 cash concealed in a bag.

According to Raji, the suspect had wanted to bribe the operatives with the cash found on him but was rejected.

The Commandant said, “This suspect was arrested on the 20th of July this year, along Ore-Okitipupa road by our men on stop and search operation.

“He was arrested with AK-47, which was discovered that the breach number has been tampered with, but the three magazines have an inscription…





