No Immediate Solutions To Current Aviation Fuel Crisis – Sirika





The minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said there are no immediate solutions to the crises rocking Nigeria’s aviation sector because the variables impacting the crises in the aviation sector are beyond the industry’s control

The minister stated this after an emergency meeting with the Airline Operators Association of Nigeria (AON) in Abuja yesterday.

He said there is no short term solution because of the challenges involved is a global problem.

According to him, “Energy crises is real and it is global. Today there is aviation fuel problem all over the world. From America to New Zealand. It is aggravating in Nigeria because we don’t produce the product.

It aggravated also because the foreign exchange is scarce in Nigeria because the source of earning the foreign exchange also has dwindled.”

He also revealed that the federal government had in the past sourced 10,000 metric tonnes of aviation fuel for the airlines adding that the government is wiling to do more.

“As we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper