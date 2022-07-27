Senate Summons CBN Gov Over Naira Depreciation





The Senate, on Wednesday, resolved to summon the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to educate and inform lawmakers in a closed session on the reasons for the rapid depreciation of the value of the Naira currency.

It also mandated the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions to assess the impact of CBN intervention funds meant to support critical sectors of the economy.

The resolutions were reached by lawmakers after the upper chamber considered a motion sponsored by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (APC, Ekiti North).

The motion was entitled, “State of CBN Intervention Funds and Free Fall Of Naira.”

Coming under Order 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Order (as amended), Adetunmbi bemoaned Nigeria’s economic reality amid an urgent call for “extraordinary measures”.

He noted that the CBN through its numerous multi-sectoral intervention funds, provided special funds to support critical sectors of the…







Source: Leadership Newspaper