Voter Registration: Kaduna Govt Declares 3-day Public Holidays





Kaduna State government has declared July 27 to 29, 2022 public holidays to enable eligible civil servants complete their voter registration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the special adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye and made available to journalists, yesterday.

“The Kaduna State government has appealed to residents of the state to register to vote before 31st July 2022.

“The state government has declared 27th – 29th July 2022 as public holiday to enable more citizens to complete their voter registration.”

He said, “The government urged all eligible residents of the state to seize this window to register to vote, and to therefore be in a position to exercise their right to vote”.

Adekeye disclosed that the government requests all employers to actively support their staff to register before INEC closes voter registration on 31st July 2022.





Source: Leadership Newspaper