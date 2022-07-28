100m Hurdles: Former World Record Holder Congratulates Amusan





Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan following her record-breaking performance at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The latest accolade for the Nigerian world champion comes from the former world record holder in the event, Kendra Harrison.

Harrison via a tweet on Tuesday on her verified Twitter handle hailed Amusan’s feat and went on to mention one reason she was happy the record was broken by the Nigerian.

She wrote: “Congrats to @Evaglobal01 records are meant to be broken & you smashed mine. Glad to see the record gets to stay in the Adidas fam.”

Both Amusan and Harrison are signed on to sports kits manufacturing giants, Addidas and the American is proud they are still leading the line globally.

Amusan, 25, finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019, but the ‘almost girl’ broke the six-year-old record of 12.2

20 seconds held by Keni Harrison when she ran a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper