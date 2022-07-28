ADC’s Kachikwu Unveils Buhari As Running Mate





Action Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has unveiled Ahmed Buhari as his running mate for the 2023 election.

Buhari who is African Union Ambassador and Agenda 20263 envoy, is a promising leader and hails from Niger State.

Speaking immediately after unveiling his running mate, Kachikwu said newspaper headlines on the insecurity in Nigeria is eliciting panic adding that people who didn’t understand the country think it was in a state of war while those who had been deceived by the government that all was well now realise, they are in trouble.

“Many of us have seen the gory images of eight of our heroic soldiers drawn from the Presidential Guards Brigade killed by terrorists in the Bwari area of Abuja. Bwari is a 30 mins drive from the residence of our President. We are told that they planned to attack the Nigerian Law School. The Kuje Prison that was attacked a few weeks ago and terrorists released is also a thirty mins drive from President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper