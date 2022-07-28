Allow Govt To Execute Projects In Your Area, Buhari Tells Niger Deltans





President Muhammadu Buhari has called on people of the Niger Delta region to exercise restraint and allow a conducive atmosphere for implementation of the several government’s developmental projects and programmes initiated for the area.

President Buhari made the appeal Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of a two-day Management retreat organized by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, President Buhari noted government’s huge commitments to the region to give the people a new lease of life.

According to him, his administration was poised to implementing more prudent policies and programmes aimed to bring about a better Niger Delta region.

President Buhari said, “I urge all well- meaning Nigerians, especially the Niger Deltans, to exercise restraint and ensure a conducive and secured environment for implementation of the several developmental Projects and Programmes in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper