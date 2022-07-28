Federal Govt Set To Begin Universal Health Coverage For 83m Nigerians





Federal government has concluded plans to kick start the long-awaited Universal Health Coverage Programme in a bid to make quality healthcare service affordable and accessible to 83 million vulnerable Nigerians.

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure when the delegation from World Health Organisation (WHO) led by its country representative, Dr Walter Mulombo Kazadi alongside the executive secretary, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof Mohammed Nasir Sambo, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The SGF, in a statement by his media office said that the signing into law of the National Health Insurance Authority Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari signaled a new lease of life to the health sector, which would make universal health coverage accessible to the vulnerable in every nook and cranny of the country.

He said, “In May of this year, we had the President signed the bill, now made it to an act to create first,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper