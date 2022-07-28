Gov Umahi’s Younger Brother Rejects Buhari’s RMAFC Appointment





The immediate younger brother of Ebonyi State governor, Mr. Austin Umahi, has rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment as the Secretary of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Umahi said that the appointment was good for job seekers or retired civil servants and not for his social status.

He urged anyone, who is interested in the position to contact the Governor Umahi.

“As far as I am concerned, the position was still vacant.

“Let me deeply appreciate each and everyone of you that sent his or her congratulatory message and numerous calls for my appointment as the RMAFC Secretary.

“I am honestly humbled by this show of love, however I regret to inform you that I declined the appointment because it is at best for job seekers or retired civil servant or better still anyone who loves the job and secondly, I am convinced that at my age and work experience it is not in doubt that I know what I want…





Source: Leadership Newspaper