Hypertension: Why You Need A Healthy Lifestyle





Though hypertension in itself is not a disease, it is dangerous because it can lead to alot of life threatening complications, said a consultant cardiologist, Dr Ada Nwakwo.

The cardiologist, who works in Gwarimpa General Hospital, Abuja said that hypertension or high blood pressure is also known as a silent killer – meaning that it has no symptoms.

“A person’s blood pressure can be as high as 200/100 without the person knowing it. “That is why it is important for everybody to get their blood pressure checked because that is the only way you can detect it,” she advised.

According to her, the sign of a high blood pressure is greater than or equal to.140/90. “To measure high blood pressure, you have too numbers: the one above is called systolic while the one bellow is called diastolic. When you have the one above as 140 or above and the one bellow 90 and above, that is when you say someone has high blood pressure.

Who is at risk?

Dr Ada said anybody can develop high…





Source: Leadership Newspaper