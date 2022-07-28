Kogi-Born Scholar Wins Inaugural American LEADS Conference Award  





The American Chemical Society has selected Kogi State-born University of Ibadan (UI) Alumnus, Dr Ekundayo Samuel, to participate in the American Chemical Society Lasting Encounters between Aspiring and Distinguished Scientists (LEADS) Conference.

The American Chemical Society, is arguably the world largest scientific society.

Samuel, who disclosed who disclosed to the press, said that he was among the 70 participants including four Nobel Laureates selected from a large pool of scientists across the globe.

He noted that the participants who are a mix of undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral scholars, and early career professionals, spent three days in the company of renowned industry and academic leaders, including Nobel laureates Fraser Stoddart, Jennifer Doudna, David MacMillan, and Roald Hoffmann.

Samuel joined the highly esteemed chemists, scientists, professionals, and Nobel Laureates for networking, self-reflection, career exploration, mentoring, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper