Kwara Police Area Commander Dies In Auto Accident





An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Kwara State, Abolade Oladigbolu, has died in a motor accident.

Oladigbolu, who was until his death the Area Commander, Alapa Police Area Command of the State, was hit by a moving vehicle when he was being carried on a motorcycle at Eyenkorin, a suburb of Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident and the death of Oladigbolu.

Ajayi said that the deceased used the commercial motorcycle on the fateful day because his car was being repaired at a mechanic workshop.

Also speaking on the demise of the police officer, a retired police officer, Alh Ibrahim Ajia, said that the deceased, a member of Course 20/2000, had put in more than 22 years in the service of the country.

“I receive with great shock the news of the sudden death of ACP Abolade Oladigbolu who before his death on July 26, 2022, was the Area Commander Alapa Police Area Command of Kwara…





Source: Leadership Newspaper