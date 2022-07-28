Nigeria Can Save $15bn Annually Via CAC Beneficial Ownership Register – OGP





The global chief executive officer of Open Government Partnership (OGP) Sanjay Pradian has said Nigeria can save over $15 billion annually in illicit financial flows if it eliminates anonymous ownership of companies through the implementation of the “Beneficial Ownership Register” by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Beneficial ownership is the right to some share of a legal entity’s income or assets (ownership) or the right to direct or influence the entity’s activities (control).

Beneficial Ownership Transparency (BOT) helps to understand how companies and other legal entities are owned and controlled.

Pradian who is a former vice president of the World Bank Institute, while speaking at a Multi Stakeholder Meeting on Nigeria Beneficial Ownership Register yesterday in Abuja disclosed that findings by the World Bank revealed that between 1980-2010, 70 percent of corruption cases involved anonymous shell companies.

He said it was estimated that the elimination of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper